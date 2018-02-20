ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE ENTERS DECISIVE STAGES

It’s Round 4 this weekend in the Allianz Hurling League, with several fascinating contests set across a busy programme. Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League has an especially attractive series of games, which will have a major impact on the complexion of the top division ahead of the final round of fixtures.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A: DAVY FITZGERALD WELCOMES FORMER CHARGES TO WEXFORD

Sunday (14:00): Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park; Wexford v Clare, Innovate Park.

Sunday (15:00): Cork v Waterford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

It was always going to be an extremely competitive group and it’s living up to expectations heading into the second last round next Sunday. Clare are the only county on full points (6) while Waterford are the only ones with no points in a six-team group where Tipperary and Wexford are on four points, with Kilkenny and Cork on two each.

The Wexford-Clare clash will be fascinating as it pits Davy Fitzgerald against many of the Banner team he led to All-Ireland glory in 2013. Ironically, it was Wexford who ended Clare’s reign as All-Ireland champions, winning a 2014 qualifier replay after extra-time in Innovate Wexford Park. The last Allianz Hurling League clash between the counties was in 2016 when Clare won a 1B tie by 0-18 to 1-11.

Kilkenny v Tipperary in Nowlan Park is expected to draw the biggest crowd of the day. Kilkenny got their first win of the campaign against Waterford last Sunday while Tipperary have beaten Waterford and Wexford and lost to Clare. The sides drew (Tipperary 2-17 Kilkenny 3-14) in last year’s Allianz Hurling League.

Cork won their first game, beating Kilkenny but have since lost to Wexford and Clare, leaving them in second last place (on scoring difference) as they prepare to host Waterford, who are bottom of the table after defeats by Wexford, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Cork have yet to concede a goal (0-68) in this year’s Allianz Hurling League but still have the fifth highest giveaway rate, four points better off than Waterford, who have returned the lowest total score (2-42).

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B: LIMERICK, GALWAY DRIVING THE PACE

Sunday (12:30): Offaly v Laois, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park.

Sunday (14:00): Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park; Antrim v Limerick, Cushendall.

Limerick have scored more (3-75) and conceded less (0-45) than any other team in the group, leaving them 18 points better off in scoring difference than Galway, who have also won all three games.

Limerick take their unbeaten run to Cushendall where they face Antrim, who are still looking for their first win. The counties last met in the Allianz Hurling League in 2015 when Limerick won by eight points.

Dublin host Galway, who beat them by 2-28 to 1-17 in last year’s Leinster championship. Dublin beat Galway by seven points in their last Allianz Hurling League clash two years ago. Dublin, who have lost to Offaly and Limerick, are in second last place on scoring difference behind Offaly and Laois who meet in Tullamore.

Laois beat Offaly by six points in last year’s Allianz Hurling League clash in Portlaoise.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A: WESTMEATH LEAD THE WAY AFTER THREE WINS

Sunday (12:30): Kerry v Meath, Tralee; London v Westmeath, McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Sunday (14:00): Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park.

Westmeath are setting the pace, having won all three games so far. They face London, whom they beat by 13 points in last year’s Allianz Hurling League.

Kerry and Carlow (both on four points) are in hot pursuit of the leaders as they prepare for home games against Meath and Kildare respectively. Kerry and Meath did not meet in last year’s Allianz Hurling League as the Royals were in Division 2B while the Kingdom were in 1B. However, the sides met in the Leinster championship ‘round robin’ when Meath won by six points.

Kildare and Carlow drew in last year’s Allianz Hurling League.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B: DOWN AND MAYO SETTING BRISK PACE

Sunday (14:00): Donegal v Down, Letterkenny; Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park; Mayo v

Wicklow, Elverys MacHale Park.

Down and Mayo have full points from three games, followed by Wicklow on four points. It makes the Mayo-Wicklow game in Castlebar very important for both sides as they battle to claim a place in the final. Wicklow beat Mayo by 2-17 to 1-17 in last year’s Allianz Hurling League.

Donegal were in Division 3A last year so they didn’t play Down in the Allianz Hurling League. The Donegal men have won one of three games this year.

Derry v Armagh is battle of the bottom two, neither of whom have taken a point from their first three games.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A: ROSCOMMON AND WARWICKSHIRE REMAIN UNBEATEN

Sunday (12:30): Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Sunday (13:00): Warwickshire v Monaghan, Pairc na hEireann; Tyrone v Roscommon, Omagh.

Roscommon and Warwickshire have taken five of six points and lead the way from Monaghan and Louth, both of whom are on three points. Roscommon were in Division 2B last year so they didn’t play Tyrone, who have won one of three games this year.

Warwickshire came up from Allianz Hurling League Division 3B this year and have adapted well, winning two and drawing one of three games.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B: LANCASHIRE ON FULL POINTS AFTER THREE GAMES

Saturday (12:00): Sligo v Lancashire, Markievicz Park.

Sunday (14:00): Cavan v Fermanagh, Kingspan Breffni Park.

Lancashire are the only unbeaten team in the group, having won all three games so far. They take on Sligo, whom they beat by a point last year. Cavan, who didn’t compete in last year’s Allianz Hurling League, and Fermanagh are both seeking their first wins.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE 2018: RESULTS & FIXTURES

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

Round 1: Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24; Wexford 2-20 Waterford 0-19; Clare 1-21 Tipperary 0-19.

Round 2: Tipperary 1-20 Waterford 1-11; Clare 2-18 Kilkenny 1-18; Wexford 0-21 Cork 1-14.

Round 3: Tipperary 3-21 Wexford 1-21; Clare 0-23 Cork 0-19; Kilkenny 1-20 Waterford 1-12.

Round 4: Feb 25: Kilkenny v Tipperary; Cork v Waterford; Wexford v Clare.

Round 5: Mar 4: Kilkenny v Wexford; Tipperary v Cork; Waterford v Clare.

Relegation play-off: Mar 11

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B

Round 1: Offaly 2-25 Dublin 1-15; Galway 1-19 Antrim 1-16; Limerick 1-25 Laois 0-18

Round 2: Galway 2-18 Laois 0-17; Dublin 0-23 Antrim 0-22; Limerick 1-24 Offaly 0-10.

Round 3: Laois 0-27 Antrim 2-16; Limerick 1-26 Dublin 0-17; Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-14.

Round 4: Feb 25: Antrim v Limerick; Dublin v Galway; Offaly v Laois.

Round 5: Mar 4: Galway v Limerick; Laois v Dublin; Offaly v Antrim.

Relegation play-off: Mar 11

QUARTER-FINALS

Mar 11: First 1A v Fourth 1B; Second 1A v Third 1B; Third 1A v Second 1B; Fourth 1A v First 1B.

SEMI-FINALS

Mar 18

FINAL

Mar 24

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Round 1: Westmeath 0-19 Carlow 0-15; Meath 1-17 Kildare 0-17; Kerry 2-30 London 1-13.

Round 2: Meath 1-24 London 1-14; Westmeath 1-20 Kildare 2-11; Carlow 1-18 Kerry 1-11.

Round 3: Feb 18: Carlow 3-23 London 0-15; Kerry 1-23 Kildare 0-10, Westmeath 1-19 Meath 1-18.

Round 4: Feb 25: London v Westmeath; Kerry v Meath; Carlow v Kildare.

Round 5: Mar 4: Westmeath v Kerry; Meath v Carlow; London v Kildare.

Final: Mar 11

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B

Round 1: Down 2-17 Derry 1-14; Mayo 2-16 Donegal 1-9; Wicklow 4-20 Armagh 1-12.

Round 2: Donegal 4-17 Derry 2-9; Down1-24 Wicklow 0-16; Mayo 3-15 Armagh 2-13.

Round 3: Wicklow 2-21 Donegal 0-21; Mayo 0-13 Derry 0-10; Down 3-15 Armagh 0-13.

Round 4: Feb 25: Derry v Armagh; Donegal v Down; Mayo v Wicklow

Round 5: Mar 4: Armagh v Donegal; Down v Mayo; Wicklow v Derry

Mar 11: Final

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A

Round 1: Roscommon 3-17 Louth 1-6; Warwickshire 3-16 Tyrone 2-14; Monaghan 0-16 Longford 0-12.

Round 2: Warwickshire 1-14 Longford 0-11; Monaghan 0-16 Roscommon 1-13; Louth 4-12 Tyrone 0-20.

Round 3: Louth 1-16 Warwickshire 1-16; Roscommon 1-25 Longford 1-10; Tyrone 2-15 Monaghan 0-17

Round 4: Feb 25: Longford v Louth; Warwickshire v Monaghan; Tyrone v Roscommon.

Round 5: Mar 4: Roscommon v Warwickshire; Monaghan v Louth; Longford v Tyrone

Final: Mar 11

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B

Round 1: Lancashire 2-25 Fermanagh 1-11; Leitrim 1-9 Sligo 0-8

Round 2: Lancashire 0-15 Leitrim 0-14; Sligo 2-19 Cavan 0-4.

Round 3: Feb 18: Leitrim 2-12 Leitrim 1-11; Lancashire 2-18 Cavan 1-12.



Round 4: Feb 25: Sligo v Lancashire; Cavan v Fermanagh.

Round 5: Mar 4: Leitrim v Cavan; Fermanagh v Sligo

Final: Mar 11