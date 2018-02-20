ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE: ALL-IRELAND FINAL REPEAT THE BIG WEEKEND ATTRACTION

By next Sunday evening, the Allianz Football League will have moved past the half-way point, at which stage some key trends will be clear in all four divisions. The biggest attraction of the weekend will be in Elverys MacHale Park on Saturday night when Mayo and Dublin meet in a repeat of the All-Ireland final for the past two years.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1: LATEST INSTALMENT IN FASCINATING DUBLIN-MAYO SAGA

Saturday (19:00): Mayo v Dublin, Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar; Monaghan v Tyrone, Castleblayney

Sunday (14:00): Donegal v Kildare, Ballyshannon

Sunday (14:30) Kerry v Galway, Tralee

The Dublin-Mayo rivalry has been one of football’s big highlights for several years and it’s all set for another fascinating instalment when the sides meet in Castlebar on Saturday night. Mayo’s last win over Dublin in Allianz Football League or Championship was in the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final (0-19 to 0-16). The sides have met twelve times since then, with Dublin winning nine while there were three draws. Their last clash was in the 2017 All-Ireland final which Dublin won by a point (1-17 to 1-16), having also won the Allianz Football League tie in March (1-16 to 0-7).

Dublin have won their first three games in this year’s Allianz Football League while Mayo have won one of three.

Galway have marked their return to Allianz Football League Division 1 with three wins but face a massive test against Kerry, whom they haven’t beaten since 2003. Kerry have won all nine games since then, the most recent coming in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final when they won by 1-18 to 0-13. This is the first time the counties have met in the Allianz Football League since 2011 when Kerry won by 0-16 to 0-8.

Kerry suffered their first defeat of this year’s campaign when losing to Monaghan last Sunday, dropping them to fourth place behind Dublin, Galway and Monaghan on the table.

Donegal v Kildare is a basement battle between the only two sides in the division who are yet to pick up a point. It will be the first time they have met in the Allianz Football League since 2013. Both sides are chasing their first win in six Allianz Football League games. Donegal drew and lost their last two games in last year’s campaign before losing their opening three to Kerry, Galway and Dublin in this year’s campaign.

Kildare lost their last two games to Galway (Round 7 and final) in Allianz Football League Division 2 last year before losing to Dublin, Monaghan and Tyrone in the top flight this year.

Tyrone (two points) and Monaghan (four points) will face each other in the Allianz Football League for the second time in 11 months. Tyrone won by four points in Omagh last year.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2: TOP TWO CLASH IN PAIRC UI CHAOIMH

Saturday (19:00): Tipperary v Meath, Semple Stadium.

Sunday (13:00): Cork v Cavan, Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Sunday (14:00): Down v Clare, Newry; Louth v Roscommon, Drogheda.

Cavan’s five-point win over Meath on Sunday took them to the top of the table on five points, one ahead of Cork and Down. Cork are in second place on scoring difference as they prepare for the visit of the Breffni men next Sunday. It will be the first Allianz Football League clash between the counties for ten years (Cavan won in 2008) while the last championship meeting was in 2010 when Cork won a qualifier tie easily en route to All-Ireland glory.

Down (four points) have a chance to move into the top two when they host Clare (two points) in Newry. Clare, who have drawn two of their opening three games, won the corresponding tie by six points last year.

Louth and Roscommon meet in the Allianz Football League for the first time since 2010 when Roscommon won by a point. Roscommon have taken three points so far while Louth have yet to pick up a point, leaving them in relegation trouble as the only side in the group without a point.

Tipperary and Meath are both on three points ahead of their meeting in Semple Stadium on Saturday night in what will be their first Allianz Football League encounter since 2010 when the Premier county men won by two points in Thurles.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3: ULSTER PAIR SETTING THE PACE

Saturday (19:00): Fermanagh v Derry, Enniskillen.

Sunday (14:00): Westmeath v Sligo, TEG Cusack Park.

Sunday (14:30): Longford v Wexford, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park; Offaly v Armagh, Bord na Mona, O’Connor Park.

Armagh and Fermanagh have both won their first three games, leaving them two points ahead of Longford and Westmeath. Armagh travel to Tullamore to take on Offaly, who are bottom of the table on zero points and a scoring difference of -24. Armagh beat Offaly by 6-22 to 0-10 in last year’s Allianz Football League.

Fermanagh (6pts) host Derry (2 pts) on Saturday, hoping for better luck than last year when they lost by a point to the Oak Leaf men in the last round of Allianz Football League Division 2 games. Despite that win, Derry were relegated with Fermanagh.

Longford (4 pts) will be hoping to stay in promotion contention when they take on Wexford, who have lost all three games after being promoted from Allianz Football League Division 4. Westmeath (4pts) host Sligo (2pts), having last met in the Allianz Football League two years ago when the Connacht men won by a point.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4: CARLOW AND LAOIS HEAD THE PROMOTION PUSH

Saturday (16:00): Waterford v Carlow, Carriganore.

Sunday (14:00): Leitrim v Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon; Wicklow v Laois, Joule Park, Aughrim.

Sunday 14:30: London v Antrim, McGovern Park, Ruislip.

Played 3 Won 3. That’s the encouraging position that Carlow and Laois take into Round 4, while Antrim are only a point behind them after two draws and a win. None of the leading trio have played each other yet; nor do they meet next weekend. Carlow (+20 points), who lead the way on scoring difference from Laois (+19 points), travel to Dungarvan on Saturday to take on Waterford who are second from bottom after picking up one of six points so far. Carlow beat Waterford by nine points in last year’s Allianz Football League.

Laois, the Division’s top scorers on 5-46 (61 points), head for Aughrim to take on Wicklow, who have yet to score a goal (0-34). The most recent clash between the counties was in last year’s All-Ireland Round 1 qualifiers when Laois won by 2-16 to 3-10 in Aughrim.

Antrim, who have the best defensive record in the group (0-27) head for Ruislip to take on London who have picked up three of a possible six points so far. The sides did not meet in last year’s Allianz Football League as Antrim were in Division 3 but in 2016 (Division 4) they beat London by three points in Ruislip.

Limerick (a draw and two defeats) and Leitrim (three defeats) have made bad starts to the Allianz Football League so both will be hoping for their first win when they meet in Carrick-on-Shannon.

They have the worst defensive records in Division 4, with Leitrim having conceded 5-42 (57 points) and Limerick 6-31 (49 points) in three games. Limerick beat Leitrim by a point in last year’s Allianz Football League.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2018: RESULTS AND FIXTURES

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Round 1: Dublin 2-17 Kildare 2-10; Galway 1-9 Tyrone 0-8; Kerry 2-18 Donegal 3-14; Mayo 0-13 Monaghan 0-12.

Round 2: Kerry 1-15 Mayo 2-9; Dublin 2-13 Tyrone 1-11; Monaghan 1-10 Kildare 0-12; Galway 1-12 Donegal 0-14.

Round 3: Dublin 0-20 Donegal 0-15; Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-11 Tyrone 1-16 Kildare 0-18; Monaghan 1-13 Kerry 0-14.

Round 4: Feb 24: Mayo v Dublin; Monaghan v Tyrone; Feb 25: Donegal v Kildare; Kerry v Galway.

Round 5: Mar 3: Dublin v Kerry; Tyrone v Donegal; Mar 4: Galway v Monaghan; Kildare v Mayo.

Round 6: Mar 17: Kerry v Kildare; Mar 18: Galway v Dublin; Mayo v Tyrone; Monaghan v Donegal.

Round 7: Mar 25: Donegal v Mayo; Dublin v Monaghan; Kildare v Galway; Tyrone v Kerry.

Final: Apr 1



ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Round 1: Clare 1-12 Cavan 2-9; Tipperary 3-16 Cork 1-16; Down 1-14 Louth 0-11; Roscommon 2-12 Meath 2-12.

Round 2: Cavan 3-17 Louth 0-14; Cork 1-13 Down 0-10; Meath 0-21 Clare 0-7; Roscommon 1-17 Tipperary 3-9.

Round 3: Clare 0-11 Tipperary 0-11; Cork 2-11 Louth 0-10; Down 0-12 Roscommon 0-7; Cavan 2-14 Meath 1-12.

Round 4: Feb 24: Tipperary v Meath; Feb 25: Cork v Cavan; Down v Clare; Louth v Roscommon.

Round 5: Mar 3: Cavan v Down; Mar 4: Clare v Roscommon; Meath v Cork; Tipperary v Louth.

Round 6: Mar 17: Cork v Clare; Mar 18: Down v Tipperary; Louth v Meath; Roscommon v Cavan.

Round 7: Mar 25: Cavan v Tipperary; Clare v Louth; Meath v Down; Roscommon v Cork.

Final: Apr 1



ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3

Round 1: Armagh 2-17 Sligo 0-9; Westmeath 2-17 Derry 2-14; Fermanagh 3-7 Wexford 2-5; Longford 3-18 Offaly 1-13.

Round 2: Fermanagh 2-11 Offaly 1-6; Longford 1-13 Derry 1-6; Sligo 1-16 Wexford 1-13; Armagh 2-17 Westmeath 1-11.

Round 3: Armagh 1-11 Longford 1-10; Westmeath 0-16 Wexford 1-10; Derry 1-15 Offaly 0-13; Fermanagh 0-13 Sligo 0-8.

Round 4: Feb 24: Fermanagh v Derry; Feb 25: Longford v Wexford; Offaly v Armagh; Westmeath v Sligo.

Round 5: Mar 3: Armagh v Derry; Mar 4: Sligo v Longford; Westmeath v Fermanagh; Wexford v Offaly.

Round 6: Mar 11: Derry v Wexford; Mar 18: Fermanagh v Armagh: Longford v Westmeath; Offaly v Sligo.

Round 7: Mar 25: Longford v Fermanagh; Sligo v Derry; Westmeath v Offaly; Wexford v Armagh.

Final: Mar 31

ALLIANZ FOOTBAL LEAGUE DIVISION 4

Round 1: Carlow 2-14 London 2-9; Laois 2-12 Limerick 0-9; Antrim 0-15 Leitrim 0-5; Wicklow 0-12 Waterford 0-12.

Round 2: Laois 3-16 Leitrim 3-10; Carlow 2-11 Limerick 0-14; London 1-16 Wicklow 0-10; Antrim 2-12 Waterford 0-10.

Round 3: Laois 0-18 Waterford 1-11; Carlow 2-11 Leitrim 0-5; Antrim 0-12 Wicklow 0-12; London 2-8 Limerick 2-8.

Round 4: Feb 24: Waterford v Carlow; Feb 25: Leitrim v Limerick; Wicklow v Laois; London v Antrim.

Round 5: Mar 3: Carlow v Wicklow; London v Leitrim; Mar 4: Laois v Antrim; Limerick v Waterford.

Round 6: Mar 11: London v Laois; Mar 18: Antrim v Carlow; Waterford v Antrim; Wicklow v Limerick.

Round 7: Mar 25: Carlow v Laois; Leitrim v Wicklow; Limerick v Antrim; London v Waterford.

Final: March 31