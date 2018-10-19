15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

Allianz Cumann Na Mbunscol Galway Cross Country Championships

By Sport GBFM
October 19, 2018

Time posted: 4:19 pm

The Allianz Cumann na mBunscol’s annual Cross Country took place today in Renmore Park, Galway.

Over 400 children and 27 schools took part in a great day of racing. Thanks to all the teachers who helped out on the day and to the St James Club who made their facilities available.

The results are as follows

Junior Girls (1000m)

  1. Danielle Moynihan (Ballinderry NS)
  2. Orlaith Mannion (Kiltiernan NS)
  3. Grace McGrath (Ballinderry NS)

Team Winners: Ballinderry NS, Corofin.

Junior Boys Race 

  1. Kyle Delaney (Brierfield NS)
  2. Eamon Dolan (Brierfield NS)
  3. Cillian Joyce (Ballinderry NS)

Team event winners: (Scoil Mhuire Clarinbridge)

Senior Girls Race: 

  1. Mia ní Creachmhaoil (Gaelscoil Dara)
  2. Aoife Hession (Ballinderry NS)
  3. Eva Burke (Belmont NS)

Team event Winners: Crumlin NS Ballyglunin

 Senior Boys Race

  1. Enda Keane (St. Oliver Plunkett NS, Kilkerrin)
  2. Oisín Feelan (Brierfield NS)
  3. Senan Treacy (Athenry BNS)

Senior Boys Team Champions: Claran NS, Headford

Optional Headline