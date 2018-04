The Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Challenger One Handball Finals took place in Corrandulla recently. Challenger One is a competition for novices/beginners and there were 4 preliminary blitzes in Corrandulla, Mountbellew, Moycullen and Indreabhan with the winners going to the county finals in Corrandulla.

The Results



Girls Under 11 Singles: Ailbhe Ní Ghionnáin – Scoil Sailearna 1st, Katie Ryan – Moylough 2nd, Ella Sweeney – Annaghdown 3rd.



Girls Under 11 Doubles: Emma Brennan & Aoife Flynn – Newtown 1st, Niamh Kavanagh & Mia Newell – Annaghdown 2nd, Isabella Ní Choisdealbha & Jessica Ní Chonghaile – Scoil Sailearna 3rd.

Boys Under 11 Singles: Mark Mac Giolla Easpaig – Tuairíní 1st, Niall Kelly – Athenry BNS 2nd, Iarla Kenny – Carnmore 3rd.

Boys Under 11 Doubles: Eoin Ó Dioráin & Dominic Ó Conghaile – Scoil Rónáin 1st, Cian Dooley & Eathan Fallon – Athenry BNS 2nd, Séamus Ó Gibne & Aindriú Ó Tiarnaí – Uachtar Ard 3rd.



Girls Under 13 Singles: Caitriona Ní Mhathúna – Scoil Sailearna 1st, Ava Sweeney – Annaghdown 2nd, Maria Ní Fhatharta – Tuairíní 3rd



Girls Under 13 Doubles: Clíona Ní Mhártha & Síofra Ní Scanláin – Scoil Cholmcille 1st, Avan Smyth & Rebecca Murray – Kilglass 2nd, Orla Nic Conamara & Eilí Ní Ealaí – Uachtar Ard 3rd.



Boys Under 13 Singles: Ture Kleefeld – Uachtar Ard 1st, Gearóid de Búrca – Scoil Sailearna 2nd, Conor Scott – Castlegar 3rd



Boys Under 13 Doubles: Ethan Ó hAll Mac Giolla Mhaoil & Oisin Ó Gréachtáin – Uachtar Ard 1st, Seaghan Ó Braonáin & Pádraig Ó Gionnáin – Scoil Sailearna 2nd, Senan Treacy & Ben Shields – Athenry BNS 3rd.