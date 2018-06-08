15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

All Systems Go For 2018 Galway Show

June 8, 2018

Details of the Galway County Show have been revealed with this year’s event taking place at two venues on the 16th and 17th of June. The showjumping will be held in Duffy’s Equestrian Centre while all other events will take place in a new venue on the Airport Road near Carnmore. The two main Showjumping events on that weekend will be the Connaught Grand Prix on the Saturday with the National Grand Prix Event on the Sunday afternoon.

Both days will also have a fine supporting card with several classes jumping throughout the day while there will be plenty for everything to do in both venues with a special emphasis on making a day for all the family.

Chairman Ray Halpin and PRO Olga Scully joined John in studio to talk about the upcoming event.

 

