Fight fans are in for a special treat on Saturday September 1st as Galway Kickboxer Whitney Sheppard challenges for the vacant IKF World Atomweight title.

Her opponent is Spanish fighter Evelyn Gallegos who fights out of Germany.

The card also includes five Irish Title fights and two international fights involving Galway fighters Cian McCormack and Tom Scarry against French Opposition.

Whitney and her coach Pete Foley joined John Mulligan in studio…