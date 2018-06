This weekend, the Kilbeacanty Sevens celebrate the 100th anniversary of when the very first tournament was played in 1918.

The Sevens has become one of the highlights of the GAA Calendar in the county with top quality sevens hurling and camogie being played over the weekend with a very strong social element added due to the events in McCarthys following the games.

Kilbeacanty GAA Club Chairman Justin Fahey spoke to John Mulligan