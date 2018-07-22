15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

All-Ireland Winning Minor Ladies Visit Galway Bay FM

By Sport GBFM
July 22, 2018

Time posted: 7:25 pm

As part of their tour of the county, the All-Ireland Winning Galway Minor Ladies Football Team visited the studio to join John Mulligan as part of Sunday Sport.

John spoke to manager Kieran Collins and captain Lyndsey Noone.

 

The Galway Minor Ladies joining John in Studio as part of their tour of the county.

