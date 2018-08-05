All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Replay Match Tracker

That’s it for today! Galway in the All-Ireland Senior And Minor Hurling Finals on the 19th of August!

James Skehill has the ball….The referee Blows the Full Time Whistle…GALWAY WIN IT! Galway are through to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final beating Clare by a single point….Galway 1-17 (20) Clare 2-13 (19)

30 seconds extra……Clare get the ball….Tony Kelly…Ball goes wide….

Time is up….Referee plays on….Galway leading by a point….

One minute of injury time left….Clare have a free….Peter Duggan gets the point…..Galway lead by a point….Galway 1-17 Clare 2-13

Niall Burke has the ball…POINT Galway….Galway 1-17 Clare 2-12…Galway by two points

John Conlon responds for Clare…..Galway 1-16 Clare 2-12..Galway leads by one point.

Two minutes left and Galway have a Lineball….Joe Canning…..INCREDIBLE POINT!

Shane O’Donnell has the ball….He had a goal chance….It’s a g….NO. Brilliant save by Skehill and hits the post!

Clare 18 Galway 12 – Wide Count with three minutes left…

Clare point closes the gap to a single point but Galway coming out the wrong side of some of the calls….

Ten Minutes left and Galway lead by two after a Joe Canning free….Galway 1-15 (18) Clare 2-10 (16)

Galway 1-14 Clare 2-10 with fourteen minutes left

Fifteen minutes left….

Now Ian Galvin for Clare and it’s back to a one point game….Sean Loftus comes in for Galway

Brilliant goal from Duggan but free for Galway…Joe Canning will take it…point Galway…Galway 1-14 (17) Clare 2-9 (15)

Peter Duggan has the ball….He has a chance….GOAL CLARE….Galway 1-13 (16) Clare 2-9 (15)

Joe Canning with the free….Point Galway…Galway 1-13 Clare 1-9

Galway free and yellow for Jack Browne….

Galway needs a point and Niall Burke scores and Galway leads by three…Galway 1-12 Clare 1-9

Clare free and Peter Duggan gets it…..Galway 1-11 Clare 1-9

Shane O’Donnell is through…GOAL CLARE…Galway leads 1-11 Clare 1-7

Joseph Cooney with a brilliant catch under pressure…

Joe Canning now…Galway 1-11 Clare 0-7

Conor Whelan with a great point…Galway 1-10 Clare 0-7

Clare point but the referee misses a few things…

Joe Canning and David McInerney being spoken to by the referee…Two Yellows..

Second Half is underway and win a free…Referee could be busy…

Half Time…Galway 1-9 Clare 0-6

Not this time…Podge Collins gets a point for Clare and it is the last score of the First Half

Podge Collins with another effort but again wide…

Clare have had a couple of chances but they have gone wide

Three minutes injury time to be played at the end of the first half

Wide count….Clare 9 Galway 5

Chance for Galway…Conor Cooney…Great save by the Clare keeper..

Free Clare…Peter Duggan scores his third of the day….Galway 1-9 Clare 0-5

Free Clare…Peter Duggan….Drops short but James Skehill collects and clears

Yellow Card Conor Cooney

Clare respond…Shane O’Donnell with the point….Galway 1-9 Clare 0-4

James Skehill to Joseph Cooney….Johnny Glynn………..GALWAY GOAL…..Galway 1-9 Clare 0-3

Tony Kelly scores Clare’s first point but….

Eighteen minutes gone…Cathal Mannion with the point…Galway 0-9 Clare 0-2

Now David Burke with a point…His second….Galway 0-8 Clare 0-2

Short puck to Touhy long to Cooney…Point Galway….Galway 0-7 Clare 0-2

Fifteen Minutes Gone…..

This one is Níl also…Galway 0-6 Clare 0-2

Galway had four Hawkeyes last week…..All were wide…..

Free Galway….Joe Canning from his own 65’….HAWKEYE

Conor Whelan intercepts the short puck out and puts it over the bar…Galway 0-6 Clare 0-2

Free for Clare…Peter Duggan makes no mistake….Galway 0-5 Clare 0-2

Conor Whelan with a good point for Galway……Galway 0-5 Clare 0-1

Clare open their scoring after nine and a half minutes….Peter Duggan with the free…Galway 0-4 Clare 0-1

From the puck out….Joe Canning collects and puts it over! Galway 0-4 Clare 0-0.

David Burke takes possession and puts it over the bar…Galway 0-3 Clare 0-0

Point Galway….Galway 0-2 Clare 0-0..four and a half minutes gone in the first half.

Free Galway with Conor Cooney fouled…..Canning will take…

Line ball for Galway and Joe Canning takes it…To Jonathan Glynn back to Canning and over the bar! Galway 0-1 Clare 0-0

The Ball is in and the game is on!

Almost time for throw in at Semple Stadium

There are reports of serious traffic delays but the game throws in at 2 as scheduled…

David Fitzgerald in for Clare

Reports are that Niall Burke is in for Gearoid Mc at Centre Half Back

Good afternoon everybody and Welcome to Galway Bay FM Sport’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final Match Tracker!