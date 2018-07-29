All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final – Galway 1-30 Clare 1-30 AET – Commentary And Reaction

Here is another chance to hear again Galway Bay FM’s Commentary of Galway’s Epic All-Ireland Semi-Final Draw with Clare in Croke Park.

The game finished Galway 1-30 Clare 1-30 after Extra Time and the sides must meet again next Sunday in Semple Stadium, Throw in 2pm.

Presented by John Mulligan with Commentary from Sean Walsh, Conor Hayes, Niall Canavan and Liam Hodgins

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue

Joint Clare manager Donal Maloney gave his reaction to the National Media after the game