This Sunday, Galway will bid to win back to back All-Ireland Senior Hurling Titles for the first time since the 87/88 All-Ireland Wins.

All this week on Galway Bay FM and www.galwaybayfm.ie we will hear from those who will be going for gold on Sunday in Croke Park.

We start the week by hearing from Francis “Franny” Forde, One of the selectors on the Galway Team.

He has been speaking to Sean Walsh