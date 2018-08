This Sunday, Galway will bid to win back to back All-Ireland Senior Hurling Titles for the first time since the 87/88 All-Ireland Wins.

All this week on Galway Bay FM and www.galwaybayfm.ie we will hear from those who will be going for gold on Sunday in Croke Park.

We continue by hearing from one of the backroom team behind manager Micheal Donoghue. That man is selector Noel Larkin

He has been speaking to Niall Canavan