All-Ireland Saturday Match Tracker

Two From Two so far today…Can the Galway Seniors Make it three in a row? Will be back in a while with full text commentary of the Senior Semi-Final from 5.

Referee Blows the full time whistle….GALWAY ARE THROUGH TO THE ALL-IRELAND MINOR HURLING FINAL! Final score…Galway 3-22 Dublin 0-16

Dublin point makes it 3-22 to 0-16 time is almost up…

Now Jason O’Donoghue with a point! Galway 3-22 Dublin 0-15

There will be three minutes additional time….Donal O’Shea makes it 3-21 for Galway, Dublin 0-15

Two more points for Galway…They reach 3-20 and there is two minutes left….

He takes the point…Galway 3-18 Dublin 0-15

Liam Dunne with a chance but great defending from Galway….Dublin wins the free….Will Dublin go for the goal?

Another Dublin point….Galway 3-18 Dublin 0-14…Eight minutes left.

Dublin point but it is almost game over already with ten minutes remaining….Those two goals in a minute have all but killed off Dublin’s chances….

Dublin have a chance but Galway Keeper Paddy Rabbitte makes an outstanding catch….Galway still leads 1-18 to 0-12…Hold on….Adam Brett has the ball after the Dublin keeper made a hames of the ball….GOAL GALWAY……WAIT A MINUTE……GALWAY AGAIN! ANOTHER GOAL! NIALL COLLINS THIS TIME! Disaster for Dublin….Galway now leads Dublin 3-18 to 0-12!

Free Galway and point number ten for Donal O’Shea…They are flying….Daniel Collins now with a good point….Galway nine points to the good….Galway 1-18 Dublin 0-12

Donal O’Shea again for Galway with a free and they now lead 1-16 to 0-12. Twelve minutes gone in the second half.

We are back underway in Croke Park and in the last nine minutes Galway have added five points…..They now lead Dublin by 1-15 to 0-12….Really impressive last few minutes from Jeffrey Lynskey’s side.

Full Time in Duggan Park and Galway Senior Ladies have hammered Westmeath by 6-17 to 1-6. They will Play Mayo in the All-Ireland Quarter Final on August 12th.

Galway chance….Niall Collins…..GOAL GALWAY! What a score! Referee blows the Half Time Whistle…Galway lead Dublin by 1-10 to 0-10!

One minute of additional time to be played at the end of the First Half….Dublin equalise….0-10 each…

Donal O’Shea with a fine free to level the game and Galway have a chance to take the lead for the first time…A 65′ for O’Shea….It’s over the bar! Galway lead 0-10 to 0-9.

Dunne for Dublin with a free and he makes it…Seven minutes to go in the first half….Dublin 0-9 Galway 0-8.

Dean Reilly levels again for Galway after Diarmuid Kilcommins made the burst….0-8 all.

Dublin get a free in despite Oisin Salmon being fouled…He was pushed…Dublin given the free….Point Dublin….They lead 0-8 to 0-7…

Teams are level again….Donal O’Shea with another free…Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-7…Ten minutes left in the first half.

Donal O’Shea with an excellent free for Galway and the gap is back to a point…Dublin 0-7 Galway 0-6.

Back to Croker and Dublin lead 0-6 to 0-5 thanks to a free….Dublin have a 65′ to put them 0-2 up. Liam Dunne slots it over the bar and they lead Galway 0-7 to 0-5.

Back to the ladies for a minute and Galway are now 4-15 to 0-4 up on Westmeath half way through the Second Half. Galway are also down to 13 temporarily as Sarah Lynch and Emer Flaherty are in the sin bin.

12 minutes gone…..Dublin have gone in front again….0-5 to 0-4 but Donal O’Shea has a free to level matters for the fifth time….No problem and the teams are level again…

Niall Collins with a great point for Galway and the teams are level for the fourth time….Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-4

Dublin take the lead again….Pierce Christie with the point…Dublin 0-4 Galway 0-3.

O’Shea with another beauty and the teams are level again….Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-3

Seven minutes gone…Donal O’Shea with a free for Galway but Dublin lead 0-3 to 0-2…Galway have another free…

The Minor Hurling Semi-Final is underway…Dublin open the scoring but Galway equalise with a fine point from Dean Reilly…Galway 0-1 Dublin 0-1.

Second Half underway in Duggan Park…Two Galway subs…Caitriona Cormican on for Roisin Leonard and Fabienne Cooney on for Sinéad Burke.

The Rain is HAMMERING it down in Croke Park right now!

Half Time in Duggan Park….Galway 2-12 Westmeath 0-3

Coming up to Half Time In Duggan Park and Galway are cruising against Westmeath….They lead 2-10 to 0-3. If Galway wins, they will play Mayo in the All-Ireland Quarter Final on August 12th.

The Galway Ladies are flying! They now lead Westmeath by 2-6 to 0-1! This is game over already!

Hold on…Change that…Two Changes to Galway..

Senior Women Team news….No Change from the side that beat Monaghan…

Four minutes gone in Duggan Park and Galway lead Westmeath 1-2 to 0-0! Cracking start from the Tribeswomen….If They win this they face the losers of Mayo and Dublin in the All-Ireland Quarter Final…

Three changes to the Minor side for their game with Dublin at 3pm,

Oisin Salmon, Adam Brett and Niall Collins come in to replace Ian McGlynn, Oisin Flannery and Keelan Creaven respectively.

1. Paddy Rabbitte (Athenry)

2. Michael Flynn (Ballygar)

3. Shane Jennings (Ballinasloe)

4. Oisin Salmon (Clarinbridge)

5. Shane Quirke (Athenry)

6. Sean Neary (Castlegar) – Captain

7. Evan Duggan (St.Thomas’)

8. Jason O’Donoghue (Gort)

9. Oisin Flannery (St Thomas)

10. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)

11. Sean McDonagh (Mountbellew-Moylough)

12. Adam Brett (Killimordaly)

13. Niall Collins (Cappataggle)

14. Donal O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

15. Dean Reilly (Padraig Pearses)

Senior Team news….

There is one change from the Leinster Final replay win over Kilkenny with Conor Cooney coming back in for Niall Burke in attack. Cooney returns at full forward with Johnny Glynn moving to wing forward.

The Team is…

James Skehill

Adrian Tuohy

Daithi Burke

John Hanbury

Padraic Mannion

Gearoid McInerney

Aidan Harte

Johnny Coen

David Burke (Capt.)

Joseph Cooney

Joe Canning

Jonathon Glynn

Conor Whelan

Conor Cooney

Cathal Mannion

We have three games we are keep an eye on today, The Galway Senior Ladies as they take on Westmeath in the group stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship and of course, Galway’s All-Ireland Semi-Finals in Minor and Senior Hurling.

Good Afternoon and Welcome to Galway Bay FM’s Match tracker for a very busy Saturday afternoon of Sport…