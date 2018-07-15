All-Ireland Minor Ladies Football Final – Commentary And Reaction

Galway are the All-Ireland Minor Ladies Football Champions following a stunning final as they beat Cork by 5-7 to 2-15 at the Gaelic Grounds In Limerick.

Here is the commentary of that incredible game with Darren Kelly

Here is the Full Time Match Report from Darren Kelly

After the game, Darren spoke to the Galway Manager Kieran Collins

Darren also spoke to the winning captain and player of the match Lyndsey Noone

Scorers:

Galway – Andrea Trill 3-2 (two frees), Aoife Thompson 1-1, Molly Hynes 0-2, Kate Geraghty 1-0, Ciara McCarthy 0-1, Chloe Miskell 0-1

Cork – Emma Cleary 0-7 (four frees), Katie Quirke 1-1, Clare Nevin 1-0, Rachel Murphy 0-2, Katie Horgan 0-1, Ellie Jack 0-1, Laura O’Mahony 0-1, Ciara McCarthy 0-1, Abbie O’Mahony 0-1

Galway: Karen Connolly; Lorraine Meehan, Maeve Flanagan, Chelsea Crowe; Kate Geraghty, Laura Ahearne, Lynsey Noone; Shauna Boyle, Amy Coen; Aoife Molloy, Chloe Miskell, Ciara McCarthy; Aoife Thompson, Andrea Trill, Molly Hynes. Subs used: Lara Finnegan for Boyle (47 mins), Katie Quigley for Flanagan (55 mins), Aoife Coen for Amy Coen (59 mins).

Cork: Sarah Murphy; Katie Horgan, Clare O’Shea, Rachel Sheehan; Georgia Gould, Sarah Leahy, Jennifer Murphy; Ciara McCarthy, Eve Mullins; Laura O’Mahony, Emma Cleary, Rachel Murphy; Ellie Jack, Katie Quirke, Fiona Keating. Subs used: Abbie O’Mahony for Gould (43 mins), Sarah O’Brien for Jack (46 mins), Clare Nevin for Mullins (50 mins).

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo)