Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final 2018 Preview – Galway v Kilkenny

Galway’s minor hurlers will hope to do what very few teams have done in recent times in retaining the All-Ireland Minor Hurling title when they take on Kilkenny in Croke Park on Sunday next.

Galway has a decent record in the Minor Hurling Championship winning it eleven times in 1983, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and most recently last year when they beat Cork by 2-17 to 2-15.

Niall Canavan has been speaking to Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey and players Sean Neary and Diarmuid Kilcommins.

He first spoke to Galway Captain Sean Henry who told Niall that it will be a fantastic occasion

Niall then spoke to Diarmuid Kilcommins

Finally, Niall spoke to Galway Minor Manager Jeffrey Lynskey