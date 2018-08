Galway’s last All-Ireland Minor Football Title came in 2007 on the 16th of September when a Galway side managed by Alan Mulholland and captained by Paul Conroy, edged out Cavan in a dramatic final at Croke Park by a single point.

This is how the Connacht Tribune – Dated Friday The 21st of September – Reported on this famous win.

Tomorrow – We look back at Galway’s historic win in 1986