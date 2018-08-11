All-Ireland Minor And Senior Football Semi-Final Match Tracker

NÍL the result….

Paul Mannion with an effort but Hawkeye is called….

Fifteen Minutes in and Dublin lead 0-6 to 1-1

Two Dublin points in a row and the gap is two again in favour of the Dubs.

Shane Walsh takes the 45′ but it’s wide…

Eamon Brannigan will take the penalty but it’s saved…45′ Galway

Damien Comer…is felled……PENALTY GALWAY

Brian Howard has the ball and puts it over the bar….level…1-1 to 0-4

Shane Walsh…..Great point…..Galway are in front….Galway 1-1 Dublin 0-3

Teams are level after eight minutes….Galway 1-0 Dublin 0-3

Galway have another chance…OOH…That was close…….

High Ball In…Comer…GOAL GALWAY! Teams are level…

Seven Minutes gone in the first half…

Dublin free to go three points up….Dean Rock will take it and makes no mistake….Dublin 0-3 Galway 0-0.

Free for Dean Rock and he makes no mistake….Dublin 0-2 Galway 0-0

Chance for Galway but Damien Comer but puts it wide…

A minute gone and Galway trails Dublin by 0-1 to 0-0.

Eoghan Kerin slips and Paul Mannion gets Dublin’s first point.

The game is on….

The referee is Barry Cassidy

Almost time for throw in…..

Already, three changes for Galway, Ciaran Duggan Starts at Midfield, Sean Armstrong starts in the Half Forward Line and Johnny Heaney starts in the Half Back Line…

We are back….

We are taking a small break for a minute…Need to catch our breath after that…

FINAL SCORE…GALWAY 3-13 MEATH 2-9

GALWAY ARE IN THE ALL-IRELAND MINOR FOOTBALL FINAL!

Time is now up…..The referee blows the Full Time Whistle!!!!

Galway are on the verge (To quote Sean…..)

Paul Kelly seals it for Galway with a great point!

Final minute of injury time to be played…..

Luke Mitchell with a point and the gap is down to six points…..

Two minutes of injury time left…This is remarkable from Galway

Ryan Monaghan with the free and he nails it. Galway 3-12 Meath 2-8.

Four minutes of Injury time left….Galway wins a free

Five Minutes of injury time to be played…..

One minute left…..

Ryan Monaghan will take the free…and he gets it! Galway 3-11 Meath 2-8

Three minutes left but there will be a bit of injury time in this one….

Free Galway….Eanna McCormack the man who has been fouled…

Luke Mitchell with a free for Meath….Galway 3-10 Meath 2-8

Four Minutes Left plus injury time…..

Five minutes left…..

Galway go six points up…..Tomo Culhane with a brilliant point for Galway….Galway 3-10 Meath 2-7.

Six minutes left….

Meath have emptied the bench….

Cathal Sweeney is the player who was caught off the ball…

Referee sees an off the ball incident…..Oisin McCloskey is given a black card…..

Aidan Halloran for Galway and the gap is now five! Galway 3-9 Meath 2-7

Conor Raftery now has the ball…..Point Galway….Galway now leads by four….Galway 3-8 Meath 2-7.

There are fourteen minutes left and Galway are leading by three…

Galway have the ball. Tony Gill in space…GOAL GALWAY! Galway now lead 3-7 to 2-7!

Luke Mitchell with a free for Meath and the teams are level…2-7 apiece…

Outstanding last few minutes from Galway who have gone from five points down to lead by a single point! 42 minutes gone in the game!

Galway again…..Oisin McCormack….GOAL GALWAY AGAIN! Galway 2-7 Meath 2-6

Galway chance…..Eoghan Tinney….GOAL GALWAY! Meath 2-6 Galway 1-7

Free for Galway…Ryan Monaghan takes it but it goes wide.

But Meath respond with two points in a row and the gap is out to five points…Meath 2-6 Galway 0-7

Aidan Halloran with a good start for Galway…Meath 2-4 Galway 0-7

Second Half is underway and Galway needs a good start….

Referee blows the Half Time Whistle…..Meath Leads 2-4 to 0-6

A minute left in the first half….Free Meath…..David Bell with the free and Galway trail by four….

Luke Kelly for Meath and he could have a goal here…..GOAL…Meath lead 2-3 to 0-6

Five minutes left in the first half…..Teams are level and Galway have the breeze in the first half.

Great chance for Galway but the Meath keeper makes an excellent save…45′ Galway

Eight minutes left in the first half…

Halloran again for Galway and the teams are level! Galway 0-6 Meath 1-3.

Aidan Halloran with the point for Galway and just a point between the sides…..Meath 1-3 Galway 0-5..

Point for Meath….They lead Galway 1-3 to 0-4

Daniel Cox with a well taken point for Galway…..Meath 1-2 Galway 0-4…19 minutes gone in the first half.

Meath have the ball….They have a chance here…GOAL Meath….They lead 1-2 to 0-3. Luke Mitchell with the goal.

Cathal Sweeney again…Galway lead 0-3 to 0-2 with 12 minutes gone.

Cathal Sweeney responds for Galway….0-2 all.

Meath free…David Bell with the free and they go in front…Meath 0-2 Galway 0-1

Galway have hit three wides in the opening ten minutes

Ten minutes gone…Brian McCormack and the teams are level…0-1 each.

Ryan Monaghan will take the 45’……wide…Galway’s first.

Chance for Galway…Eoghan Tinney….Good save from the Meath keeper…45′

Great work by Galway and Cathal Sweeney opens Galway’s account…Galway 0-1 Meath 0-0..Two minutes gone….

The action is underway in the All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Final!!

Teams are out on the pitch for the Minor Semi-Final..

So, the Scene is set…..

1934 was when Galway last beat Dublin in the championship and 1983 was the last time they met, that infamous All-Ireland Final that Dublin won.

Storm clouds gathering over Croker as well so we could be getting a drop or two of rain throughout the afternoon. Will this be a factor?

In the Senior,

Galway have made one change to their starting fifteen with Patrick Sweeney coming for Adrian Varley while Dublin have made 9 changes to last week’s win over Roscommon. Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Howard occupy the new-look half forward line, with Con’ O’Callaghan, Dean Rock and Paul Mannion playing in front.

Johnny Cooper and James McCarthy bolster the Dubs half back line with Brian Fenton coming into midfield.

The Galway Minor Team shows two changes from the team that beat Clare in the Quarter Final. Paul Kelly from Maigh Cuilinn starts in midfield alongside team captain Conor Raftery and Oisin Gormally starts in the half forward line.

Could be two interesting games with Galway facing Meath in the Minor at 3 and Galway and Dublin in the Senior at 5

Good Afternoon everybody and welcome to our Match Tracker for the Minor and Senior All-Ireland Semi-Finals.