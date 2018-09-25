All-Ireland League Preview – Galwegians and Corinthians

Rugby’s All-Ireland League begins on Saturday with two big games for the two senior Galway City Clubs, Corinthians and Galwegians.

Galwegians are Division 2A and are away to Blackrock College while Corinthians are in Division 2B and will be at home to Belfast Harlequins with both games kicking off at 2.30pm.

Joining Gerry, George and William in Studio were Tom Glynn, President Corinthians RFC, Michael Tarpey, President Galwegians RFC, JP Cooney and Aaron Broderick, Coach and Captain of Corinthians RFC and Brian McLearn and Anthony Ryan, Coach and Captain of Galwegians and Padraic Moran, Vice President of Galwegians RFC.

The Opening Round Of Fixtures In Both Divisions Are……

Division Two A

Blackrock College RFC v Galwegians

Cashel RFC v Dolphin

Navan RFC v Nenagh Ormond

Queens University v Old Crescent

U.L. Bohemian v Highfield

Division Two B

Galway Corinthians RFC v Belfast Harlequins

Wanderers v Greystones

Dungannon v Skerries

MU Barnhall v Rainey OB

Sundays Well v Sligo