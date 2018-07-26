15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

All-Ireland Ladies U16 A FINAL – Galway 3-16 Kerry 3-13 (A.E.T.)

By Sport GBFM
July 26, 2018

Time posted: 11:28 am

Galway 3-16 Kerry 3-12 AET 

KATE Slevin bagged 1-7 as Galway retained their All-Ireland U16 A title following a thrilling battle with Kerry in front of a massive Toomevara attendance on Wednesday evening.

Extra-time was required to separate the two sides – after Galway came from behind to force the additional 20 minutes.

Underage football in Galway is on a high and following the recent All-Ireland Minor A final victory over Cork, the Westerners have another big crown to celebrate.

It was also the first time that Galway have won back-to-back U16 crowns but this encounter swung one way and then another over the course of 80 epic minutes.

Darren Kelly reports

 

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway manager Stephen Hession

 

Scorers: 

Galway – K Slevin 1-7 (three frees), A O’Rourke 2-0, N McPeake 0-4, S Brennan 0-2, L Kelly 0-1 (free), E Noone 0-1, E Power 0-1

Kerry – S O’Shea 3-6 (0-6f, 1-0 pen), R Dwyer 0-1, M O’Connell 0-1, R Kilgallen 0-1, E Teahan 0-1, C Evans 0-1, M Collins 0-1

Teams:

Galway: A Murray; L Coen, M Walsh, S Fahy; S Healy, E Madden, C Trill; T Kinnevey, H Noone; N McPeake, L Kelly, S Brennan; E Noone, A O’Rourke, K Slevin.

Subs used: C Murray for Walsh (25 mins), E Power for Healy (40 mins), L Hynes for O’Rourke (70 mins).

Kerry: C Butler; M Kelly, R O’Connor, A Doherty; G Kearney, R Dwyer, A Dillane; M O’Connell, A O’Connell; R Kilgallen, D O’Leary, E Teahan; C Evans, S O’Shea, M Collins.

Subs used: C McCarthy for Collins (49 mins), C O’Connor for Kelly (56 mins), C Fitzgerald for A O’Connell (60 mins).

Referee: Des McEnery (Westmeath)

Sport
10 cents from every bottle of Supermac's GAA water and 1 cent of every litre of fuel purchased at The Galway Plaza to go towards the training funds of the Galway GAA teams

