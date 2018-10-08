All Ireland Handball glory for Diarmuid Mulkerrins

Three Galway players competed in 60×30 All-Ireland Handball Finals yesterday in Roscommon, with Diarmuid Mulkerrins winning the U21 title while Niamh Heffernan and Willie Corcoran just fell short in their quest for an All-Ireland title.

Under 21S: Diarmuid Mulkerrins (Moycullen) v Dylan Caulfield (Kilkenny) 21-6 21-5

Diarmuid Mulkerrins became the first Galway man to win the 60×30 U21 All-Ireland final in the 52-year history of the competition. This was Mulkerrins’ first year out of minor after winning the All Ireland Minor title in 60×30 last year. He beat Tipperary’s James Prentice in that final. His victory on Sunday ensures he will be playing in the intermediate grade next year.

Emerald Masters “B” Singles: Willie Corcoran (Salthill) v Stephen Murphy (Wexford) 19-21 11-21

Willie Corcoran suffered defeat in his quest for All-Ireland glory in Cavan on Sunday in a tight contest against Wexford’s Stephen Murphy. Corcoran reached the semi-final stage of this competition last year where he fell to Wexford’s Tom Byrne who subsequently won the title. The Salthill man will be playing in the 60×30 Emerald Masters “B” Doubles All_Ireland Final in a few weeks’ time.

Ladies Minor Singles: Niamh Heffernan (Claregalway) v Leah Doyle (Kildare) 12-21 1-21

Niamh Heffernan fell short in her attempt to win an All-Ireland crown as Leah Doyle won back to back 60×30 All-Ireland Ladies Minor Singles titles. The pair have faced each other numerous times down through the years. Doyle beat Heffernan in the One Wall World Championship final in Minnesota in a tiebreaker but the Claregalway woman claimed her revenge by winning the World Championship 40×20 title a few days later. It was Doyle who was the better player on the day as she regained her crown.