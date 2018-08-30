15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

All-Ireland Football Final Preview – Dublin v Tyrone – Peter Canavan Speaks To Barry Cullinane

By Sport GBFM
August 30, 2018

Time posted: 3:44 pm

Dublin and Tyrone meet in the 2018 All-Ireland Senior Football Final on Sunday next. It will be the first time since 1995 that the sides have met in the decider.

When the teams met in 95′, Charlie Redmond scored Dublin’s goal and was sent off, although refused to leave the pitch for a whole minute.

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan hit 11 of Tyrone’s 12 points and while he was not on the winning team that day, would go on to win two Celtic Crosses in 2003 and 2005.

Peter, now an analyst with Sky Sports, spoke to Barry Cullinane…..

 

Tyrone Legend Peter Canavan

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Management of Menlo National School offer compromise following protest over class size
August 30, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday August 30th 2018
August 30, 2018
Connacht Womens Side Named To Face Munster
August 30, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 30, 2018
Management of Menlo National School offer compromise following protest over class size
August 30, 2018
Galway’s most expensive house enters market at 4 million euro

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline