All-Ireland Football Final Preview – Dublin v Tyrone – Peter Canavan Speaks To Barry Cullinane

Dublin and Tyrone meet in the 2018 All-Ireland Senior Football Final on Sunday next. It will be the first time since 1995 that the sides have met in the decider.

When the teams met in 95′, Charlie Redmond scored Dublin’s goal and was sent off, although refused to leave the pitch for a whole minute.

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan hit 11 of Tyrone’s 12 points and while he was not on the winning team that day, would go on to win two Celtic Crosses in 2003 and 2005.

Peter, now an analyst with Sky Sports, spoke to Barry Cullinane…..