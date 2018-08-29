15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

All-Ireland Football Final Preview – 1986 – The Dream Team

By Sport GBFM
August 29, 2018

Time posted: 4:33 pm

Today as part of our preview ahead of Sunday’s all-Ireland Minor Football Final we look back at an incredible win for the Galway Minors in the All-Ireland Championship.

The year was 1986 and Galway had not won the Tom Markham Cup for ten years since the win over Cork in 1976.

Mayo had come into the 1986 championship as defending champions but were beaten by Galway in the Connacht Final.

Cork provided the opposition but Galway were the victors on a final score of 3-8 to 2-7

The team was managed by John Tobin and captained by the late, great, John Joyce.

This is how the win was covered in the Connacht Tribune – Current Galway Senior Manager Kevin Walsh also picked up a Sportsstar of the Week Award!

 

