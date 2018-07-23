15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

All – Ireland Camogie Quarter Finals Scheduled For August 4th

July 23, 2018

Details of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarter Finals have been confirmed with Galway’s Quarter Final with Dublin to take place as the second of a double header in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork on Saturday August 4th. The first Quarter final between Tipperary and Waterford will throw in at 5.30 with the Quarter Final featuring Galway and Dublin throwing in at 7.15pm.

Saturday the 4th of August is fast becoming Super Saturday for Galway sport with the All-Ireland U21 Hurling Semi-Final between Galway and Tipperary throwing in at 2pm in Cusack Park in Ennis, Galway’s Final game of the Super 8’s that evening in Pearse Stadium against Monaghan at 6, A Possible All-Ireland Ladies Football Quarter Final and the Saturday of the Galway Races with the first race off at 2pm.

