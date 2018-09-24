15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

All-Ireland 60×30 Handball Semi-Final Results

By Sport GBFM
September 24, 2018

Time posted: 9:40 am

All Ireland 60×30 Doubles Semi-Finals

Sunday 23rd September

Junior “B” Singles: David Walsh (Cork) beat Conor Noone (Moycullen) 14-21 21-8 21-18

Emerald Masters “B” Singles: Martin Ryan (Tipperary) lost to Willie Corcoran (Salthill) 16-21 21-14 8-21

U21s Diarmuid Mulkerrrins (Moycullen) beat Jerome Cahill (Tipperary) 21-14 6-21 21-6

Junior Singles: Seamus Conneely (Moycullen) lost to Kevin Dempsey (Tipperary) 15-21 21-19 2-21

Over 35 “A” Singles: Ollie Conway (Williamstown) lost to Dominic Lynch (Kerry) 5-21 18-21

Intermediate Doubles: Kevin Craddock (Salthill) / Declan Connaughton (Williamstown) lost to Daniel Relihan/Michael Hedigan (Cork) 12-21 14-21

Bye to All Ireland Finals

Ladies Minor Singles: Niamh Heffernan (Claregalway)

 

60×30 County “B” Championship Final Results

U13 Doubles: Brian Walsh and Daniel Cosgrove (Annaghdown) dft. Patrick Walsh and Luke O’Flaherty (Moycullen) 7-15 15-7 15-4

U16 Singles: Cian Whelan (Moycullen) dft. Eoin McGuinness (Loughrea) 15-0 15-7

print
Sport
Motorsport Ireland Round Up
September 24, 2018
Motorsport Ireland Round Up
September 24, 2018
Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship Update
September 24, 2018
Galway Athletics Report

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 24, 2018
Price of homes in the county rises by 3 per cent since June
September 24, 2018
Thousands attend Tuam rally in support of greenway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline