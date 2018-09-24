All Ireland 60×30 Doubles Semi-Finals
Sunday 23rd September
Junior “B” Singles: David Walsh (Cork) beat Conor Noone (Moycullen) 14-21 21-8 21-18
Emerald Masters “B” Singles: Martin Ryan (Tipperary) lost to Willie Corcoran (Salthill) 16-21 21-14 8-21
U21s Diarmuid Mulkerrrins (Moycullen) beat Jerome Cahill (Tipperary) 21-14 6-21 21-6
Junior Singles: Seamus Conneely (Moycullen) lost to Kevin Dempsey (Tipperary) 15-21 21-19 2-21
Over 35 “A” Singles: Ollie Conway (Williamstown) lost to Dominic Lynch (Kerry) 5-21 18-21
Intermediate Doubles: Kevin Craddock (Salthill) / Declan Connaughton (Williamstown) lost to Daniel Relihan/Michael Hedigan (Cork) 12-21 14-21
Bye to All Ireland Finals
Ladies Minor Singles: Niamh Heffernan (Claregalway)
60×30 County “B” Championship Final Results
U13 Doubles: Brian Walsh and Daniel Cosgrove (Annaghdown) dft. Patrick Walsh and Luke O’Flaherty (Moycullen) 7-15 15-7 15-4
U16 Singles: Cian Whelan (Moycullen) dft. Eoin McGuinness (Loughrea) 15-0 15-7