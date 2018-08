Galway Bay fm newsroom – All ‘pay and display’ parking machines in the city will be replaced by the end of the month.

Galway City Council says it replaced 20 machines last November with a further 60 currently being upgraded.

All machines are due to be replaced by the end of next week.

Carparks will be prioritised, followed by on-street parking areas, including those that have had non-operating machines for some time.

