All 3 Galway constituencies show strong support for ‘yes’ vote in abortion referendum

By GBFM News
May 26, 2018

Time posted: 11:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Counting in the abortion referendum is underway nationwide and it has appeared from a very early stage that it will be a landslide victory for the ‘yes’ vote.

No results have been announced yet but a clear trend is emerging from count centres nationwide.

Early tallies show that Galway West is so far this morning showing a significant lead for a ‘yes’ vote – at around 66%.

The ‘yes’ vote is particularly strong in the city, where a number of polling stations are showing over 80% in support of repeal.

There’s also strong support in Connemara for a ‘yes’ vote – with many areas such as Tully, Furbo, Clifden and Barna showing around 70% support for repeal

The lead is less pronounced in Galway East but still significantly ahead – at the moment, tallies show about 61% voted yes.

Support for repeal is stronger in urban areas – with some Loughrea boxes in favor of yes by a factor of 2 to 1.

In Galway-Roscommon, tallies suggest that about 57% of the constituency favors repeal of the 8th amendment.

 

Photo – Jackie Fox Twitter

