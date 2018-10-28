Alan Flynn joins Kildare Senior Football Management Team

Kildare Senior Football Manager, Cian O’Neill, has revealed today that Alan Flynn will join the senior football management set-up as Head Coach, joining Tom Cribbin and Karl O’ Dwyer to complete the 4-strong management team.

The former Galway U21 football winning Manager and Coach in 2013, was also Coach to the Galway U21 All Ireland winning team in 2011. More recently Flynn has been Head Coach to the Clare Senior Football team for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, helping to retain Division 2 status both seasons in the NFL. Prior to this, he worked with a number of teams, having coached Galway club Caherlistrane to win the Galway Intermediate and Connacht championship in 2005, and reach Croke Park in the Ireland Final in 2006. He also managed and coached the GMIT fresher team in 2007 to the All-Ireland Freshers Final and subsequently brought the GMIT Sigerson Team to the Sigerson Cup ½ final in 2008. From 2009-2011 and again from 2014-2016, Alan managed and coached his home club senior team Tuam Stars, reaching the county final in 2011. Over the last two seasons he has helped coach the Annaghdown Senior Football Squad to two County Semi Finals and & League Promotion in 2017.

The 39-year-old is Operations Manager of Legacy Performance Gym in his hometown of Tuam, Co Galway. Alan is looking forward to his new role, and working with and alongside, the new management team, and the talented players within the county of Kildare. O’ Neill commented that “I am delighted to have Alan join the Senior Football Management Team alongside Tom, Karl and I. He is a top-class coach with vast experience at all levels within the game – club, colleges, county underage and county senior, and I am sure that his impact on the training pitch will be evident immediately. It is a very exciting time for Kildare football following our own journey to the Super 8’s this year and the phenomenal achievement of the U/20’s players and management in winning the All Ireland, so it is our collective responsibility as a Management Team to ensure that we honour this progress and continue to coach to the highest standards, provide the high performance environment that will allow these Kildare players to reach their maximum potential when it matters most (on the field of battle) and ultimately build for a better future for Kildare football”.