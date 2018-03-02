15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Ahascragh added to list of county areas experiencing water supply difficulties

By GBFM News
March 2, 2018

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ahascragh is the latest area to be added to the county council list of areas experiencing water supply difficulties

The other areas experiencing reduced pressure and intermittent loss of supply over the next number of days are Inishbofin, Kilkerrin Moylough, Williamstown, Carraroe, Tir an Fhia, Letterfrack, Tully, Clifden.

A council spokesperson told Galway Bay fm news the reduction in temperature of the water is causing a lot of difficulty to the treatment process.

Some plants are shutting down automatically and have to be reset and restarted.

All plants are being attended to but with increase in demand they are losing ground so reduced pressure and loss of supply to some areas will persist.

Normal day to day outage issues such as bursts and leaks have to be dealt with also.

Consumers generally are asked not to run taps as this causes significant difficulties

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Fire in Clonbur village brought under after causing traffic delays
March 2, 2018
Fire in Clonbur village brought under after causing traffic delays
March 2, 2018
Lucky escape for two Connemara people after fire destroys their mobile home
March 2, 2018
Fears Status Red alert could be extended beyond 6 this evening in Galway, Leinster and Munster

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 2, 2018
Over The Line Club Focus – Moycullen Handball Club
March 2, 2018
HRI Announces Rescheduled Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK