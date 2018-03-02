Ahascragh added to list of county areas experiencing water supply difficulties

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ahascragh is the latest area to be added to the county council list of areas experiencing water supply difficulties

The other areas experiencing reduced pressure and intermittent loss of supply over the next number of days are Inishbofin, Kilkerrin Moylough, Williamstown, Carraroe, Tir an Fhia, Letterfrack, Tully, Clifden.

A council spokesperson told Galway Bay fm news the reduction in temperature of the water is causing a lot of difficulty to the treatment process.

Some plants are shutting down automatically and have to be reset and restarted.

All plants are being attended to but with increase in demand they are losing ground so reduced pressure and loss of supply to some areas will persist.

Normal day to day outage issues such as bursts and leaks have to be dealt with also.

Consumers generally are asked not to run taps as this causes significant difficulties