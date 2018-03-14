Agreement reached to ensure survival of city-based Time4Us family service

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

An agreement has been reached to ensure the continued operation of the Time4Us family service in Galway City.

Time4Us was established 10 years ago to offer a safe meeting point between children and parents who do not live in the family home.

It’s used by some 40 families across Galway – but the threat of closure has been hanging over the Shantalla facility since the beginning of the year.

However, a local campaign involving Galway’s public representatives to ensure the survival of the service has now culminated in a vital lifeline.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone has announced that the operation of Time4Us will be transferred to the Ard Family Resource Centre in Doughiska.

No decision has yet been made but it has been indicated that the service will continue to operate from it’s existing facility at Shantalla.

Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne says the service is vital and the Galway scheme will be used as a model for a national rollout.