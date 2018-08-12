15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Agent appointed to sell major seafood factory in Connemara

By GBFM News
August 12, 2018

Time posted: 12:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An agent has been appointed to sell a major seafood factory in Connemara.

Last month, Iasc Mara Teoranta in Ros an Mhíl claimed it was being ‘forced’ to sell up over Government policy on fish quotas.

 

Iasc Mara Teoranta is sited on a 3.5 acre plot along the harbour at Ros an Mhíl, a thriving Gaeltacht village some 23km from Galway City.

The fish processing firm, which specializes in the processing of herring and mackerel, has been in operation since 1992.

Last month, it claimed it was being forced to sell up over Government policy on fish quotas – claiming they were ‘ending up in the hands of the few’.

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
