Afternoon water restrictions may be imposed on Inis Mor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is only enough stored rainfall water on the Aran island of Inis Mór to supply the population for a little more than a fortnight.

That’s according to Irish Water, which is urging residents, businesses and visitors to the Aran Islands to conserve water as afternoon restrictions may be introduced in the near future.

Met Eireann is forecasting further drought conditions for the foreseeable future.

Irish Water says the demand for treated water on Inis Mór is extremely high at 580 cubic metres per day.

It says there is only enough volume of stored rainfall left on the island to supply for 17 days and the boreholes which supplement supply are in danger of being exhausted.

Night time restrictions on Inis Mór and Inis Oírr will continue from 8p.m to 8a.m daily with a further afternoon restriction likely to be introduced if the drought continues.

A hosepipe ban remains in place across the country until the end of July and Irish Water says it will take sustained rainfall over weeks or months to replenish raw water levels.

Meanwhile, the Mid Galway Water plant is back in operation after a fault yesterday.

Most areas saw their water supply return last night but small isolated pockets are still awaiting a full return of the water supply.

Irish Water says works are continuing on the network to release airlocks and bring all booster pumps back fully in line.