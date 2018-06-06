15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Aer Arann to stop its flights to the Aran Islands from December

By GBFM News
June 6, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aer Arann is to stop its flights to the Aran Islands from December when it will terminate its contract to operate Public Service Obligation (PSO) flights

The company has served six months notice of its intention to end services in a dispute over the way in which the PSO contract is being interpreted

The current four year contract began in January last year but it’s thought the problems surfaced soon afterwards

It’s thought that there are rows between Aer Árann and the department of the Gaeltacht about charges imposed for flights not covered by the contract.

Aer Arann is understood to have sought mediation to resolve the issue but this has not happened.

It is not the first time there has been controversy over the provision of air services to the islands.

