Advant Medical invites applications for the role of Production Operators

Advant Medical, a global partner for Medical Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway invites applications for the role of Production Operators. Day and evening shifts available on a fixed term contract. Duties to include performing a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks on a rotating basis. Must be able to meet daily targets with a minimum of 1 years experience in a similar role. Submit CV to [email protected] by Monday 3rd Sept.

