Advant Medical invites applications for the role of Production Operators

By Damian Burke
August 28, 2018

Time posted: 10:49 am

Advant Medical, a global partner for Medical Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway invites applications for the role of Production Operators.  Day and evening shifts available on a fixed term contract.   Duties to include performing a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks on a rotating basis.  Must be able to meet daily targets with a minimum of 1 years experience in a similar role.  Submit CV to [email protected] by Monday 3rd Sept.

