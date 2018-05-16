15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Advant Medical invites applications for the permanent position of Customer Service Representative and Quality Inspectors

By Damian Burke
May 16, 2018

Time posted: 4:35 pm

Advant Medical, a global partner for the Medical Device sector,  invites applications for the permanent position of  Customer Service Representative who will be responsible for processing and preparing correspondence with customers to maximise customers satisfaction.  Good MS Office skills including Word, Excel and Powerpoint required.

Positions also available for Quality Inspectors.  Must have excellent attention to detail with exceptional organisational abilities and results orientated.
To apply for these posts, submit CV to [email protected] before Friday 25th May 2018.

