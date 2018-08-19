15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Additional 5 tonnes of rubbish removed across city under new campaign

By GBFM News
August 19, 2018

Time posted: 5:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An additional 5 tonnes of rubbish has been removed across the city as part of an awareness campaign to highlight illegal dumping.

This follows the removal of 15 tonnes of illegal waste by Galway City Council earlier this summer – as part of its ‘It’s Not in Our Nature – Is it in Yours?’ initiative.

The campaign has identified and targeted key dumping-black spots and aims to develop a strategy to deter dumping at these locations.

Areas cleaned to date under the plan include Westside, Sliabh Ban, Ballybane and the Dyke Road.

Materials removed at these locations includes household waste, electrical equipment, fridges and freezers.

City Council Spokesperson Gary McMahon says no one should have to put up with illegal dumping.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
