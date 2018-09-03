15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Abbeyknockmoy Handball Homecoming

September 3, 2018

The official homecoming took place on Saturday the 1st September for the Abbeyknockmoy Handball team after their triumphs at the World Championships in Minneapolis last month.
Their medal haul included an incredible ten gold, three silver and one bronze.
This represents a huge sporting achievement for a small team in the west of Ireland and follows on from five National titles and a Division 1 Feile title earlier this year.
Also, present on the night to celebrate with the team was Niamh Heffernan from Claregalway who represented Team Ireland at the World Championships and was hugely successful at the event.

Pictured at the official homecoming of the successful Abbeyknockmoy Handballers from the World Championships. (l-r): John Williams, Michael Connolly, Pete Roche, Gavin Kelly, Emma Kinane, Cora Moran, Anne Rabbitte TD, Niamh Heffernan, Nathan Kelly, Jamie Kelly, Mikey Kelly, Gerry Kinane, Sean Canney TD

 

Pictured at the official homecoming of the successful Abbeyknockmoy Handballers from the World Championships. (l-r): Michael Connolly, Pete Roche, Gavin Kelly, Emma Kinane, Anne Rabbitte TD, Niamh Heffernan, Nathan Kelly, Jamie Kelly, Mikey Kelly, Sean Canney TD

 

Pictured at the official homecoming of the successful Abbeyknockmoy Handballers from the World Championships. (l-r): Mikey Kelly, Jamie Kelly, Gavin Kelly, Sean Canney TD, Nathan Kelly, Emma Kinane

