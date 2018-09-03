Abbeyknockmoy Handball Homecoming

The official homecoming took place on Saturday the 1st September for the Abbeyknockmoy Handball team after their triumphs at the World Championships in Minneapolis last month.

Their medal haul included an incredible ten gold, three silver and one bronze.

This represents a huge sporting achievement for a small team in the west of Ireland and follows on from five National titles and a Division 1 Feile title earlier this year.

Also, present on the night to celebrate with the team was Niamh Heffernan from Claregalway who represented Team Ireland at the World Championships and was hugely successful at the event.