Ronan Lardner

A leading Medical-Device company based in Parkmore invites applications for the following roles:

By Damian Burke
July 2, 2018

Time posted: 9:25 am

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title:  Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Position Status:  Fixed Term Contract

Essential Functions:

  • Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
  • Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
  • Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
  • Meet daily targets
  • Experience in the manufacturing of Medical devices an advantage

 

To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Monday 9th July 2018

