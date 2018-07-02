A leading Medical-Device company based in Parkmore invites applications for the following roles:

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:
Job Title: Production Operator
Day & Evening Shifts Available
Position Status: Fixed Term Contract
Essential Functions:
- Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
- Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
- Ensure product assembled meets required quality standards.
- Meet daily targets
- Experience in the manufacturing of Medical devices an advantage
To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Monday 9th July 2018