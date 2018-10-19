15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

A leading global partner for Medical-Device manufacturer is seeking Production Operators

By Damian Burke
October 19, 2018

Time posted: 3:27 pm

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

Job Title:  Production Operator

Day & Evening Shifts Available

Position Status:  Fixed Term Contract

Essential Functions:

  • Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
  • Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
  • Ensure product assembled meets quality standards.
  • Meet daily targets
  • Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role essential

 

Additional Vacancies available;

  • Senior Manufacturing Engineer
  • Senior Quality Engineer
  • Process Engineer

Experience in the medical device industry is an advantage;

To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Friday 26th October2018

