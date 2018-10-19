A leading global partner for Medical-Device manufacturer is seeking Production Operators

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore, Galway, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:
Job Title: Production Operator
Day & Evening Shifts Available
Position Status: Fixed Term Contract
Essential Functions:
- Perform a variety of medical assembly and processing tasks as a production team member.
- Perform a variety of tasks on a rotating basis.
- Ensure product assembled meets quality standards.
- Meet daily targets
- Minimum 1 years’ experience in a similar role essential
Additional Vacancies available;
- Senior Manufacturing Engineer
- Senior Quality Engineer
- Process Engineer
Experience in the medical device industry is an advantage;
To apply for one of these exciting new roles, please submit your CV to [email protected] by Friday 26th October2018