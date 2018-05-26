A historic day – but how did people across Galway vote?

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The people of Ireland have rejected the ‘failed experiment’ that is the 8th amendment, marking a new sense of compassion in Irish society.

That’s according to Health Minister Simon Harris, who this evening says instead of being offered a plane or boat ticket – women will instead now be offered a hand.

Pro-choice campaigners have been cautiously optimistic in the weeks leading up the referendum, as opinion polls showed a consistently strong lead for a ‘yes’ vote.

However, few were prepared for the landslide victory that was apparent from the earliest stages of unofficial tallies this morning.

Many no campaigners left count centres within the first hour; some of those were in tears at such a devastatingly one-sided result.

There was a 60% turnout in Galway West for the referendum and 66% of people in the constituency voted to repeal the 8th amendment.

Unofficial but generally reliable tallies give an insight into how people across the region voted.

Here are some examples of how some people voted across Galway West for ‘yes’ to repeal the 8th Amendment:

Renmore 63%, Doughiska 70%, Tirellan 54%, City Centre 71%, Shantalla 65%, Knocknacarra 70%, Taylors Hill 67%, Moycullen 71%, Barna 66%, Furbo 69%, Spiddal 65%, Oughterard 69%, Oranmore 69%, Annaghdown 66%, Claregalway 64%, Clarinbridge 67%, Castlegar 57%, Lackagh 69%.

Many were surprised at the strong support for repeal in Connemara – with Cleggan the most surprising of all, with a staggering 84% voting yes.

The Aran Islands averaged 66% in favor of repeal, while other levels of support for yes votes in Connemara includes:

Inverin 68%, Tully 61%, Rossaveal 67%, Carraroe 63%, Lettermor 67%, Camus 61%, Rosmuc 48%, Carna 56%, Cashel 65%, Roundstone 67%, Clifden 73%, Leenane 68%, Letterfrack 68%.

The official result for Galway East – the first declared in the country – was also a clear ‘yes’, with just over 60% voting to repeal the 8th amendment.

East Galway had a turnout rate of 63% and the highest support for a yes vote was in Kinvara with over 70% in favor of repeal.

Unofficial tallies also offer an insight into the level of support for a yes vote across East Galway in the following areas:

Tuam 61%, Portumna 53%, Monivea 61%, Athenry 61%, Dunmore 54%, Gort 58%, Kiltullagh 55%, Loughrea 66%.

Galway-Roscommon had the highest turnout rate at 66% – and the constituency also strongly backed a yes vote – with 57% of people voting for repeal.

Photo – Leo Varadkar Twitter