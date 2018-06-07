9th annual ‘Run for Ollie’ in Milltown on Saturday, June 16th

Call to Run, Jog or Walk for the 9th annual 10km “Run for Ollie”

Calling all athletes, runners and walkers to participate in this year’s 9thannual charity 10km ‘Run for Ollie’ which takes place in Milltown, Co. Galway, on Saturday week 16th June 2018 in aid of Ollie Burke. This event is organised each year by Ollie’s friends to raise funds for his daily medical care, and it promises to be a competitive and fun event for all.

With over 500 people including professional runners, triathlon participants and walkers taking part in last year’s 10kmrun, Ollie’s friends are hoping to increase those numbers for this year’s event andare calling for competitors from across the country to sign-up and compete to support this worthy cause.

Ollie Burke, a 41 year old former GAA player, fell from a ladder,while carrying out electrical work in 2007. He suffered severe head injuries, which resulted in an acquired brain injury. Ollie spent sixteen months in hospital following the injury which has left him severely incapacitated and has requires 24 hour care ever since. Every single cent raised from the charity run goes directly into funding the much needed care and on-going rehabilitation for Ollie.

Speaking about the event Ollie’s friend Gerard Bowens said,

“The past eight years have been so successful and there has been an unbelievable atmosphere with hundreds of competitors coming to Milltown for the run. Even though we’re just a group of friends and not professional event organisers, our previous seven events have shown that we run a truly well organised and professional event.

Ollie lives at home with his mother and brother and Gerard went on to explain his story:

“Unfortunately there was no insurance in place to fund Ollie’s care so we need to raise money to look after him. He needs 24 hour supervision and has difficulty doing ordinary tasks. He recognises his family but can’t communicate how he feels. Ollie is blind in one eye and has limited use of his left hand. He can walk which is great but he’s unable to leave the house unaccompanied. He has also developed serious epilepsy and is prone to regular seizures. It simply goes without saying that we, and Ollie’s family, need all the help we can get”.

This year’s charity 10km run will take place on Saturday 16th June 2018 at 3.00pm. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part in the event. Entry cost is €25 per person. Participants can register for this year’s run at www.runireland.com. Registration will also be open at the community centre, Milltown on Friday 15th (6pm-9pm) or Saturday 16th (11am- 2.30pm).

We are delighted to have Health West Pharmacy, Ballindine, Co. Mayo as our Main Sponsor this year, which is also providing free care packs for the first 100 people to register. All participants will receive a technical Running t-shirt & medal. Participants will also receive a car wash and coffee voucher from Maxol, on the Galway Road in Tuam and Ballindine Co. Mayo.

Parking, registration, changing and showering facilities are available at Milltown Community Centre and the local GAA pitch. To view the route map go to www.friendsofollie.com

For more information on Ollie’s story and/or to donate to his fund please go to www.friendsofollie.com or contact Gerard Bowens on 086-3884005