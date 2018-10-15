15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

90 per cent of city rental properties inspected fail to meet standards

By GBFM News
October 15, 2018

Time posted: 12:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 90 per cent of rental properties inspected in the city last year failed to meet the required standards.

That’s according to a new report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission.

Overall inspection rates of rental properties nationwide remain low – from a high of 14 percent in Monaghan, to a low of just 2 percent in Galway City.

However, of those city properties inspected – 90 per cent failed to meet the required standards.

Similar failure rates were recorded in Mayo, Sligo and Carlow – while every single property inspected in Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick and Offally were found to be non-compliant.

Just two local authorities nationwide had failure rates below 50 per cent – Cavan and Wicklow, with failure rates of 18 and 9 per cent respectively.

The NOAC report reveals that out of 16 thousand properties inspected nationwide last year, almost 80 percent failed to meet required standards.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
