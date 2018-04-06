840 patients on trolleys at UHG and Portiuncula Hospitals last month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 840 patients spent time on a trolley at UHG and Portiuncula Hospitals last month.

The figure’s been revealed in the latest ward watch analysis by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The Portiuncula figure of 133 represents a drop of almost 50% on the total for March 2017.

However, the UHG figure of 709 reveals an increase of 11% in the same period.

Nationally, 10,500 patients including 191 children waited on trolleys across Ireland last month – breaking all records for March.

A record breaking 714 patients were also recorded on trolleys in a single day.