82 start-ups formed in Galway last month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 82 start-ups were formed in Galway last month.

That’s according to data compiled by Vision-net which recorded a 2.5 percent increase in the number of start ups when compared to August 2017.

The data analyst also reveals five firms were declared insolvent in Galway last month.

This compares to 17 in August 2017, a decrease of 70 percent.

Nationally, Vision-net reports that the first six months of 2018 proved to be very positive from a commercial point of view with increases in company start-ups and further decreases in corporate insolvencies.