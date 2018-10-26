8 week period for submissions on outer city ring road begins today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An 8-week period for submissions to An Bord Pleanala regarding the proposed outer ring road for the city begins today.

The 650 million euro project is being submitted to the higher planning authority this lunchtime under strategic infrastructure legislation.

It’s understood up to 90 property owners have been contacted about the proposed road with a plan to demolish more than 40 homes.

The public can make submissions on the plans to An Bord Pleanála up until December 21st and an oral hearing is expected to take place next year.

The road project would run from Barna across to the Headford Road and Ballybrit with a new bridge and viaduct over the River Corrib.

