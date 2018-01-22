70 new homes in the pipeline for Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 70 homes are in the pipeline for Moycullen.

A planning application for 11 new houses at Killarainy has been approved by the county council while a separate application for more than 60 homes in the same townland is being assessed.

Almada Limited has been granted planning permission by the county council for 11 houses at Killarainy.

The development is subject to 12 planning conditions.

One condition stipulates that before work begins, Almada Limited must commission an independent road safety audit that reviews in particular the shared space / home zone street design aspect.

Meanwhile, Coillte has applied to the county council for permission for 61 residential units at Killarainy.

The development would also include shared open space and parking and the application includes a Natura Impact Statement.

A decision is expected from the county council on the second Moycullen application next month.