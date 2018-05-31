70 new apartments planned for west of the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 70 new apartments could be built in the west of the city in the coming month.

The city council has given approval for one development, while another two applications are currently under consideration.

Approval’s been given for a new residential development at Taylors Hill.

Declan Taite and Anne O’ Dwyer as Joint Receivers over certain assets of The Model Investment Partnership, had sought planning permission for the development at Taylor’s Hill Court.

It will comprise a block of 8 duplex apartments and maisonettes with revised parking.

City planners have given the green light with 15 conditions attached including a stipulation that the developer must pay a development contribution of over 58 thousand euro.

Meanwhile, there are plans for another 47 apartments at Clybaun Road.

Oak Ventures Ltd has applied for planning permission for the development at Mincloon.

The project would involve the construction of two to four storey blocks containing 47 apartments, as well as bin stores, substations, landscaping and a new entrance road.

A decision is due from city planners in July.

The planning team is also considering an application to demolish two derelict houses on the Cappagh Road to make space for new apartments.

Joint receivers Declan Taite and Anne O’ Dwyer – who’ve already secured permission for the Taylor’s Hill project – have also applied for permission to demolish two homes at Lenabower, and build 2 new duplex blocks.

The first will consist of 4 two-bed units and 4 one-bed apartments, while the second will have 2 two-bed units and 3 one-bed apartments.

City planners are due to make a decision on the Cappagh Road project in the coming weeks in June.