The 60×30 season continues with players representing their secondary schools in Moycullen this Saturday.

The first games being played are the Quarterfinals in Boys Junior Singles at 10 am sharp followed by a preliminary round in boys Junior doubles. Semifinals and Finals in all grades to finish.

Girls games will commence at 1 approximately

No entries accepted on day

Players are requested be at alley at least 20 min before they are due to play

Draws will be available at alley on Saturday.

Games are 20 minutes or first to 21.

There are no time outs.

Winners on Saturday go to represent their schools in Connacht

Provincial Colleges Semi-finals/finals – Saturday 6th October Leitrim venues

All Ireland Colleges – Semi-Finals & Finals October 20th VENUE TBC

Schools Entered

Salerno School Galway

Presentation College Athenry

Presnetation College Headford

Coláiste Chroí Mhuire

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Coláiste an Chreagáin

Coláiste na Coiribe

Coláiste an Eachréidh

Coláiste Éinde

Coláiste Ghobnáit, Inisheer

St Marys College Galway

Holy Rosary College Mountbellew