15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

60×30 Second Level Colleges County Handball Championships This Saturday

By Sport GBFM
September 28, 2018

Time posted: 2:32 pm

The 60×30 season continues with players representing their secondary schools in Moycullen this Saturday.

The first games being played are the Quarterfinals in Boys Junior Singles at 10 am sharp followed by a preliminary round in boys Junior doubles. Semifinals and Finals in all grades to finish.

Girls games will commence at 1 approximately

No entries accepted on day

Players are requested be at alley at least 20 min before they are due to play

Draws will be available at alley on Saturday.

Games are 20 minutes or first to 21.

There are no time outs.

Winners on Saturday go to represent their schools in Connacht

Provincial Colleges Semi-finals/finals – Saturday 6th October Leitrim venues

All Ireland Colleges – Semi-Finals & Finals October 20th VENUE TBC

 

Schools Entered

Salerno School Galway

Presentation College Athenry

Presnetation College Headford

Coláiste Chroí Mhuire

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Coláiste an Chreagáin

Coláiste na Coiribe

Coláiste an Eachréidh

Coláiste Éinde

Coláiste Ghobnáit, Inisheer

St Marys College Galway

Holy Rosary College Mountbellew

print
Sport
Higher planning authority recommends further consideration of NUIG housing plan
Juvenile 60×30 All-Ireland Semi-Finals
September 28, 2018
Juvenile 60×30 All-Ireland Semi-Finals
September 28, 2018
Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures
September 28, 2018
Heffernan set to captain Connacht for interprovincial derby with Leinster

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 28, 2018
Council to cut down problematic trees at Grattan Park
September 28, 2018
24 incidents of begging in city garda division so far this year

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline