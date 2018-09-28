The 60×30 season continues with players representing their secondary schools in Moycullen this Saturday.
The first games being played are the Quarterfinals in Boys Junior Singles at 10 am sharp followed by a preliminary round in boys Junior doubles. Semifinals and Finals in all grades to finish.
Girls games will commence at 1 approximately
No entries accepted on day
Players are requested be at alley at least 20 min before they are due to play
Draws will be available at alley on Saturday.
Games are 20 minutes or first to 21.
There are no time outs.
Winners on Saturday go to represent their schools in Connacht
Provincial Colleges Semi-finals/finals – Saturday 6th October Leitrim venues
All Ireland Colleges – Semi-Finals & Finals October 20th VENUE TBC
Schools Entered
Salerno School Galway
Presentation College Athenry
Presnetation College Headford
Coláiste Chroí Mhuire
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir
Coláiste an Chreagáin
Coláiste na Coiribe
Coláiste an Eachréidh
Coláiste Éinde
Coláiste Ghobnáit, Inisheer
St Marys College Galway
Holy Rosary College Mountbellew