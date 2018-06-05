6000 Galway students to sit junior and leaving cert exams

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over six thousand students across the city and county are preparing to begin their leaving and junior cert exams tomorrow.

3,007 leaving cert students will sit English paper one tomorrow, kicking off the first of a series of exams which will continue until June 20th.

A further 101 students will sit the leaving cert applied programme.

Meanwhile, 3,439 Galway students will experience their first State exam tomorrow as they sit the junior cert.

For the 121,000 students sitting the state exams across the country over four million examination papers have been securely distributed to the examination superintendents.

Exams will be held in over five thousand centres nationwide over the next two weeks.