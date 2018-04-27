15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over 600 responses to survey on future of St Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe

By GBFM News
April 27, 2018

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 600 people have participated in a survey on the future of St Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The study is being led by Galway Roscommon Minister Denis Naughten.

He says the hospital is an iconic landmark in Ballinasloe and the site needs to be re-imagined.

The online survey, which was available on Minister Naughten’s website, invited the public to have its say on the future of the former hospital.

The project is being delivered in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland-backed start-up, Connect the Dots.

600 surveys have been completed by individuals and local organisations.

Suggestions for the future of the site include independent living facilities, an apprentice training centre, a third level education campus or a hospice.

Minister Naughten is hoping the survey’s findings will help to drive the development of the disused site.

