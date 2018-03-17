15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Up to 60 thousand attend St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the city

By GBFM News
March 17, 2018

Time posted: 1:47 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Large crowds continue to gather in towns and villages across Galway as a number of local parades are set to get underway this afternoon.

While challenging conditions are expected further east, the weather across the county has largely remained cold and dry throughout today’s festivities.

Up to 60 thousand people lined the streets of the city earlier this afternoon for the 116th annual parade.

Ballinasloe’s parade is getting underway around now at the Fairgreen.

Barnaderg’s family fun day is also kicking off this lunchtime, with a gathering of locals planned at the community centre afterwards.

Castleblakeney and Oranmore’s St Patrick’s day parades are also taking place this lunchtime

The Moycullen and Roundstone parades start at 2pm.

Clonberne’s event will take place at 5pm after Ireland and England battle it out in the Six Nations.

 

Photo – Eli Middleton Twitter

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
All-Ireland Club Final Match Tracker – Corofin v Nemo Rangers
University Hospital Galway
March 17, 2018
Further visiting restrictions in place at UHG due to flu virus
March 16, 2018
WATCH: President Michael D Higgins’ St Patrick’s Day Message
March 16, 2018
ROUND-UP: St Patrick’s Day parades – Galway city and county

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 17, 2018
All-Ireland Club Final Match Tracker – Corofin v Nemo Rangers
March 17, 2018
Micheal Donoghue Looks Forward To National League Quarter Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK